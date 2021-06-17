Court cannot appoint PM: Oli tells SC

New Delhi / Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the judiciary cannot appoint a Prime Minister as it cannot undertake the legislative and the executive functions of the state.

Mr Oli submitted this in a written response to the Supreme Court which had sought his clarification on dissolving the House of Representatives.

"The Court's duty is to interpret the Constitution and the existing laws, it cannot play the role of the legislative or the executive bodies. Appointment of a Prime Minister is absolutely a political and an executive process," The Himalayan Times quoted Mr Oli as saying.

On May 22, on the recommendations of Mr Oli, President Bidya Devi Bhandari had dissolved the House for the second time in five months and announced snap elections on November 12 and November 19.

'Article 76 of the Constitution grants the sole right to appoint a Prime Minister to the President only,' he asserted defending the role of the President in the whole issue.

On June 9, the Supreme Court had issued a show-cause notice to the offices of Prime Minister and the President seeking a written response within seven days.

The Supreme Court had issued the notice on the batch of pleas against the dissolution of the House, which the petitioners said was 'unconstitutional'.

Power tussle within the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) intensified on December 20 last year after President Bhandari dissolved the House and announced fresh elections on April 30 and May 10 at the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli.

Defending dissolution of the House of Representatives, Mr Oli had claimed that some leaders of his party were attempting to form a "parallel government".

In February, the Supreme Court had reinstated the dissolved House of Representatives.

—UNI