Mehul Choksi granted bail on medical grounds

New Delhi: In a relief to fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi, who is wanted in India in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, the Dominica High Court on Monday granted him bail on medical grounds.





Choksi's lawyer Vijay Agarwal told IANS: "Yes, Choksi has been granted bail on medical grounds."





"Dominica's courts finally upheld the rule of law and rights of a human to be treated in the medical facilities of his choice. And all attempts by various agencies did not bear fruits. There is a solace in saying that all clever foxes end up as fur coats," he said.





Choksi had gone missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda, sparking a massive manhunt. He was later captured in Dominica and is facing charges of entering the country illegally.





Choksi had filed a case in the high court of Dominica, seeking to quash the proceedings against him alleging that his arrest was "dictated" by representatives of the Indian government.





The case was filed against the Immigration Minister of the Caribbean nation, its police chief and the investigating officer of the case.





Choksi pleaded that the decision to charge him for illegal entry violated the law and, accordingly, was null and void.





He has been kept at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital while awaiting an outcome in his illegal entry case.





Choksi's lawyer has alleged that their client was kidnapped and forcibly taken to Dominica.





He is wanted in India by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

—IANS

