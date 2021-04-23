Chile reports 6,832 new COVID-19 cases

Santiago: Chile reported 6,832 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, reversing a five-day consecutive decline in new cases, the health ministry said Thursday.The latest increase brought the national count to 1,148,320. Meanwhile, 179 more people died from the disease, raising the national death toll to 25,532, said the ministry.

"We need everyone to help out. Healthcare workers alone are not able to cope with this pandemic. We need the collaboration of all Chileans," Undersecretary of Healthcare Networks Alberto Dougnac told a press conference.

Chile's borders have remained closed since April and the entire Santiago Metropolitan Region was under lockdown to stem the spread of the virus.

—ANI







