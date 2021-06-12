Chemical spill in China's Guizhou kills 8, injures 3: Reports

Beijing: At least eight people have been killed and three others were injured as a result of a chemical spill in the Chinese province of Guizhou, the state-run CCTV broadcaster reported on Saturday.

At around 0012 hrs on Saturday, (16:12 GMT Friday), the local public security department was reported that people had fainted while unloading methyl formate in the Guiyang Economic and Technological Development Zone in southern Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou Province.

According to a preliminary investigation, the chemicals leaked when methyl formate was unloaded from a vehicle with a Hubei provincial license plate at the chemical facility.

All those injured were hospitalized. Experts have already conducted environmental monitoring at the site of the incident, which showed that the air quality is normal.

The investigation is underway.

