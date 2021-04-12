California Covid cases top 3.6mn

San Franciscol: The total number of Covid-19 cases in California, the most populous state in the US, has surpassed the 3.6 million mark, according to health authorities.

The California Department of Public Health reported 4,954 new cases and 105 related deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall infection tally to 3,600,178 and the death toll to 59,218, respectively, reports Xinhua news agency.

The state, home to around 40 million residents, has the nation's top case count and highest death toll so far.

Public health officials said providers have reported administering a total of 22,777,893 vaccine doses statewide as of Sunday.

The state will expand its Covid-19 vaccine eligibility to all individuals aged 16 and older starting April 15.

Governor Gavin Newsom had announced earlier this month that the state plans to fully reopen activities and businesses beginning June 15 as vaccinations remain widely available and hospitalisations associated with the virus continue to drop.

—IANS