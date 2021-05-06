British Airways Sends Vital Oxygen Supplies To India

New Delhi: British Airways on Thursday said it has flown a Boeing 777-200 aircraft loaded with emergency aid to Delhi to support India in its battle against the coronavirus.

The airline commissioned a special project team to organise the flight (BA257F) that transported 27 tonnes of medical aid which landed in Delhi on Thursday morning.

The 1,349 items of aid were carried on an aircraft specially chartered by British Airways and supported by volunteers from the airline to ensure life-saving supplies reached India urgently.

"The aircraft loaded with more than a thousand items from the High Commission of India and charities including Khalsa Aid International and the largest Hindu Temple outside of India, BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, in Neasden, London," the airline said in a statement.

"The load includes hundreds of urgent life-saving oxygen cylinders and shipments of oxygen concentrators, respirators and blood oxygen saturation monitors. British Airways is also donating care packages for families in need."

Presently, British Airways is working in partnership with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), which is organising the UK's humanitarian response.

Since the pandemic's start, both the IAG Cargo and the British Airways have maintained a vital air link between London and India. The latest aid on the scheduled flights was ferried as a special charter which was fully funded by the two companies. —IANS