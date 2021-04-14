Brazil reports 3,808 single-day COVID-19 deaths

Top
 The Hawk |  14 April 2021 8:32 AM GMT

Sao Paulo (Brazil): Brazil on Tuesday reported 3,808 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising its pandemic death toll to 358,425.

According to the Ministry of Health, during the same period, tests detected 82,186 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections to 13,599,994.


With overburdened hospitals and 80 per cent of COVID-19 intensive care unit beds occupied, Brazil, which reported a daily average of 3,068 deaths over the past seven days, is registering the most coronavirus deaths for a single country, according to data from the Council of State Health Secretariates.

Brazil has the world's second-largest pandemic death toll only after the United States.

Since February, the country has seen a new wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the spread of the P1 variant that emerged in the Amazon.

—ANI

Updated : 14 April 2021 8:32 AM GMT
Tags:    Brazil   COVID-19   Sao Paulo   

