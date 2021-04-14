Biden sends unofficial delegation to Taiwan as 'important signal' to China

Washington DC (US): US President Joe Biden on Tuesday dispatched an unofficial delegation to Taiwan as an "important signal" about the US commitment to Taipei and its democracy amid rising tensions with China, according to a report published in CNN.

"The selection of these three individuals -- senior statesmen who are longtime friends of Taiwan and personally close with President Biden -- sends an important signal about the US commitment to Taiwan and its democracy," the officials said.

"This delegation follows a longstanding bipartisan tradition of US administrations sending high-level, unofficial delegations to Taiwan," the officials added.

They further said that delegation's travel also comes as the US and Taiwan "mark the 42nd anniversary of the signing of the Taiwan Relations Act, for which Biden voted," CNN reported.

China on Tuesday expressed its displeasure over the new US guidelines for government interaction with Taiwanese counterparts, saying that the latest move runs counter to the political commitment Washington has made to Beijing on the Taiwan question.

Addressing a press briefing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said, "The so-called guidelines for US government interaction with Taiwan counterparts blatantly encourages US government engagement with Taiwan, which severely violates the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques and runs counter to the serious political commitment the US has made to China on the Taiwan question."

We urge the US side to grasp the situation and "refrain from playing with fire," Lijian added.

Last week, the US State Department had issued new guidelines to liberalise guidance on contacts with Taiwan and encourage US government engagement with Taiwan that reflects its deepening unofficial relationship.

—ANI