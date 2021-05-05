Biden considering naming Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as Ambassador to India

Washington (US): US President Joe Biden is considering naming Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as Ambassador to India.

According to the news site Axios, which cited people close to the matter, Garcetti is one of many people being considered for the post.





Garcetti served as co-chair of Biden's campaign and said in December that he turned down an unspecified position in the administration to remain LA's mayor.

The appointment as India's ambassador would come as the nation of 1.36 billion people deals with a spike in COVID-19 cases, reported Axios.

Axios reported that Biden was presented with a list of potential ambassadors in March, and a final decision on the appointment has not yet been made.

—ANI