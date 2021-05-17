B'desh extends lockdown to May 23

Dhaka: Bangladesh has again extended the ongoing lockdown to May 23 in light of the current Covid-19 situation in the country and neighbouring India, which is battling a devastating second wave of the pandemic.

Bangladesh's Cabinet Division announced the decision in a circular on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

To combat the spread of the disease, Bangladesh declared an eight-day lockdown effective from April 14-21, which was later extended in phases to May 16.

According to the latest circular, offices and organisations related to revenue collection have been kept out of the purview of the restrictions.

Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to provide takeaway or online services during the period, it said.

On Saturday night, Bangladesh extended the closure of all secondary and higher secondary educational institutions following the surge of Covid-19 cases and deaths since March.

On Sunday, the country's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported 363 new Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths, which increased the overall infection tally and fatalities to 780,159 and 12,149.

