Afghanistan: 13 civilians killed, 37 wounded in Zabul, Parwan blasts

Kabul: In separate roadside bomb blasts in Zabul and Parwan provinces at least 13 civilians were killed and 37 wounded on Sunday.

Citing Interior Ministry, Tolo News reported that in Zabul, 11 civilians were killed and 28 more were wounded in a roadside bomb blast that targeted a passenger bus in Shahr-e-Safa district in the province on Sunday evening.

The blast happened in Muskan Camp area in the district after a bus was targeted by a roadside bomb, the ministry said, adding that "the bomb was placed by the Taliban."

Taliban has not commented on the blast, reported Tolo News.

Meanwhile, two civilians were killed and nine more were wounded in a roadside bomb blast that targeted a bus in Pul-e-Matak area in Parwan province on Monday morning, health officials said.

"The wounded were taken to nearby hospital," said Dr Qasim Sangin, head of Parwan hospital. "Women and children are among the wounded."

No group including the Taliban has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.

—ANI