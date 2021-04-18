3 Afghan policemen killed in insider attack

Kabul: Three police constables were killed when one of their colleagues turned his gun against them in Afghanistan's Badghis province, the latest in a string of insider attacks, an official confirmed on Sunday.

The incident occurred at a police checkpoint in Muqur district, in the north of the provincial capital Qala-e-Naw on Saturday evening, deputy provincial police chief Khwaja Murad Khan told Xinhua news agency.



The shooter took weapons and ammunition from the post and fled the scene presumably joining Taliban militants, he said.

The local police have launched an investigation into the case and details will be released soon, he added.

On April 14, three police personnel were killed in an insider attack in Kunduz province.

--IANS

