6 Arrested In B'desh For Gang Raping Woman In Minibus

Dhaka: Six suspects have been arrested and produced before a court in Bangladesh on Saturday for the gang rape of a woman inside a moving minibus.

The incident took place on Friday at about 11.30 p.m., in Savar's Ashulia area of Dhaka and a case has been registered, the police said.

The victim has been sent to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The suspects have been identified as Aryan, 18, Shaju, 20, Sumon Miah, 24, Monowar, 24, Shohag, 25, and Saiful Islam, 40.

The case statement says that the victim went to visit her sister in Manikganj on Friday.

She took a bus from Manikganj at around 6.30 p.m. to return to her home in Narayanganj. She arrived at the Nabinagar bus stand at around 8 p.m. to catch another bus.

As she was waiting for another public transport, a New Gram Bangla bus driven by Sumon, who was aided by Monowar and Saiful, arrived.

They said they would charge Tk 35 for a trip to Tongi Station Road. All the passengers were dropped off before reaching the destination.

The driver took the bus and left for Savar Nabinagar again and closed the windows and doors of the bus.

The the six people including the driver and his assistant raped the woman in the running bus. A patrol team of police asked to stop the bus, they found it suspicious.

The bus sped past them on C&B Bypass in Ashulia bridge area. Police chased the bus and intercepted it after crossing Jahangirnagar University.

But the driver changed the direction of the bus when it reached the Ashulia bridge area, the police said.

Checkpost police asked to stop the bus and rescued the victim.

"The victim said she was gang raped on the bus by the six men," a police official told IANS.

After she was rescued, the police detained the six men at 11 p.m. on Friday, Ziaul Islam, Inspector of Ashulia Police Station, told IANS on Saturday afternoon. —IANS