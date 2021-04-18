5.8-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

Tokyo: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 struck off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture on Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).The temblor occurred at 9:29 am local time (0029 GMT), with its epicenter at a latitude of 38.3 degrees north and a longitude of 141.9 degrees east, and at depth of 50 km.

The quake logged 4 in some parts of Miyagi Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far, no tsunami warning has been issued.