Odisha
T
Odisha CM orders Judicial probe into violence against Army captain, fiancee
The Hawk
·
Sep 23, 2024, 08:27 AM
T
"British had problems with Ganesh Utsav, now Congress is agitated": PM Modi
The Hawk
·
Sep 17, 2024, 09:06 AM
J
11-ft-long King Cobra rescued from Odisha's Mayurbhanj
·
Sep 03, 2024, 11:41 AM
J
Odisha Govt takes initiative to plant 20 lakh palm trees to reduce lightning-related incidents
·
Aug 18, 2024, 08:52 AM
J
Navy plans to hold Navy Day function in holy city of Puri, Odisha
·
Aug 11, 2024, 10:30 AM
J
Odisha: Goods train derails at Bhubaneswar Railway Station
·
Jul 26, 2024, 10:50 AM
J
Mohan Charan Majhi takes oath as Chief Minister of first BJP government in Odisha
·
Jun 12, 2024, 12:05 PM
J
Protecting Odisha's 'Asmita' will be govt's priority, says CM-designate Mohan Majhi
·
Jun 12, 2024, 06:48 AM
J
Pandian withdraws from active politics after BJD’s defeat
·
Jun 09, 2024, 11:02 AM
J
"Naveen Patnaik responsible for BJD defeat in Odisha": Independent candidate Soumya Patnaik
·
Jun 05, 2024, 03:35 PM
J
"Bhoomiputra to take over as CM in Odisha on June 9:" VK Pandian as LS polls near end
·
May 29, 2024, 08:05 AM
J
BJP candidate arrested for allegedly vandalising EVM in Odisha
·
May 26, 2024, 09:24 AM
J
Assam CM accuses VK Pandian of controlling Odisha CM, calls for HC Judge's intervention
·
May 23, 2024, 08:40 AM
J
BJP leader Sambit Patra to fast for 3 days over his remarks on Lord Jagannath
·
May 21, 2024, 10:36 AM
J
"BJD gave land, sand, coal, mining mafia to Odisha": PM Modi
·
May 20, 2024, 09:51 AM