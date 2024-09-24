Home
Madhya Pradesh
Damoh Road Accident: 7 Dead, 3 Injured in Truck-Auto Collision in MP
Sep 24, 2024, 01:10 PM
"A small heart, can never be big": Shivraj Singh Chauhan slams Rahul Gandhi for his Dallas statement
Sep 09, 2024, 10:12 AM
MP: Two masked men stop bus, looted passengers in Chhatarpur; police begin search
Sep 06, 2024, 09:13 AM
Madhya Pradesh: Around 300 people injured in annual traditional Gotmar fair in Pandhurna
Sep 03, 2024, 02:37 PM
Madhya Pradesh: 10-year-old spreads awareness about traffic rules by singing self-composed songs in Indore
Aug 18, 2024, 09:10 AM
"Ladli Behnas to get Rs 1500, including Rs 250 for Raksha Bandhan festival today": MP CM Mohan Yadav
Aug 10, 2024, 06:34 AM
'40 lakh Ladli Behnas to get domestic gas cylinder at rate of Rs 450': MP CM Mohan Yadav
Jul 30, 2024, 12:37 PM
'Din Dahade Angreji Bolna Sikhe' banner put up as advertisement of wine shop in MP's Burhanpur; Rs 10,000 fine slapped on shop owner
Jul 29, 2024, 03:30 PM
MP: Veteran Congress Leader Arif Aqueel passes away at age of 72 in Bhopal
Jul 29, 2024, 07:50 AM
Madhya Pradesh CM announces reservation for Agniveer jawans on Kargil Vijay Diwas
Jul 26, 2024, 02:20 PM
MP woman claims husband gave 'triple talaq' as she supported BJP; man denies charge
Jun 25, 2024, 11:07 AM
Union minister Savitri Thakur fails to write 'Beti Padhao' slogan correctly in Hindi; video goes viral
Jun 19, 2024, 11:38 AM
Heatwave continues in Madhya Pradesh, met office issues alert
May 31, 2024, 06:47 AM
Two killed, 15 injured after military truck collides with two vehicles in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district
May 13, 2024, 11:49 AM
Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson Govind Maloo dies of heart attack
May 09, 2024, 10:29 AM