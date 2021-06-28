WhatsApp appoints Mahatme as 'Head of Payments' in India

New Delhi: As Director of WhatsApp Payments - India, Mahatme will focus on enhancing the payments experience for users, scaling the service offering and work towards contributing to WhatsApp's vision of digital and financial inclusion in India.





"We are excited to have Manesh join our WhatsApp India team. Manesh has been one of key innovators driving the growth of digital payments in India over the last decade, and his experience will help us maximize the impact and scale of payments on WhatsApp," Abhijit Bose, Head of WhatsApp in India, said in a statement.





"WhatsApp has immense potential to digitally empower people across segments and help accelerate the Government of India's efforts to drive financial inclusion through UPI and digital payments," Bose added.





Mahatme brings with him 17 years of experience in digital financial services and payments across Citibank, Airtel Money and Amazon.





He joined WhatsApp from Amazon where he spent close to seven years as Director and Board member of Amazon Pay India and led product, engineering, and growth teams.





Mahatme was also instrumental in building and scaling the payment experience and platform for Amazon India's marketplace business.





"Payments on WhatsApp is uniquely placed to be a significant partner in the country's growth agenda by making digital payments accessible to users across the length and breadth of India. I am super excited to be a part of this growth story," said Mahatme.





The company said it is committed to providing its users with the best payments experience, in a secure manner.





WhatsApp's goal remains to offer payments as an added convenience to the users, and enable them to seamlessly send and receive money.

—IANS

