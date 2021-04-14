NASA Again Delays First Flight Of Mars Helicopter

Washington: NASA has again decided to delay the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's first experimental flight due to technical concerns.The US space agency, which is yet to declare a new date for the attempt, earlier rescheduled the flight after a test completed earlier than planned.

The Ingenuity team has now identified a software solution for the command sequence issue identified during a planned high-speed spin-up test of the helicopter's rotors.

"Over the weekend, the team considered and tested multiple potential solutions to this issue, concluding that minor modification and reinstallation of Ingenuity's flight control software is the most robust path forward," NASA said in a statement this week.