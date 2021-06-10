Mumbai innovator develops 3 robots to assist healthcare workers, patients amid COVID

Mumbai (Maharashtra): A Mumbai-based innovator Santosh Hulawale has developed three robots to assist healthcare workers and patients amid the ongoing pandemic.

Santosh, with the help of his eight-member team, has developed a Multiple Service Robot (MSR), a Service Humanoid Robot (SHR), and a Disaster Management robot (DMR).



According to the innovator, the robots have been developed completely in India.

Santosh claimed that the MSR can be custom pre-programmed for any kind of health facility.

"If we want the robot to deliver a particular type of food or medicine to particular patients, we can feed the same in its program. In fact, the robot does not need human intervention," he said.

Regarding the SHR, he said, "Basically, it is a humanoid robot, which can be used to give a more human-like experience to the patients. Apart from delivering food, water and medicines it can interact with patients not only vocally but also physically. The robot can dance, shake hands, give a high-five, wave goodbye and can help in entertaining the people in quarantine."

The DMR can carry a weight of up to 200 kgs.

"It can also carry patients from ambulances to the hospitals or quarantine centres and back, and those with physical disabilities to the restroom and back," Santosh said.

Santosh has been working in the field of robotics for last 20 years. "I have designed 48 robots and have developed 18 such robots," he said. (ANI)