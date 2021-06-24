Mukesh Ambani to launch the ultra cheap smartphone on Sep 10

Mumbai: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday announced 'JioPhone Next', a power-packed affordable smartphone that has been jointly developed by Jio and tech titan Google.





JioPhone Next will be available from September 10, and will be the most affordable smartphone globally, Ambani said while addressing RIL's annual general meeting.





The "extremely affordable" smartphone will have cutting-edge features, including voice assistant and language translation, among others, he said.





He further said Reliance Jio will use Google Cloud for 5G.





Last year, Google had announced an investment of Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.7 per cent stake in Reliance Industries' technology venture Jio Platforms.





The tech giant had also teamed up on technology initiatives, including development of affordable smartphones for the price-sensitive, tech-savvy Indian market.





Ambani also announced a Rs 75,000 crore investment in setting up four 'Giga' factories to make solar photovoltaic cells, green hydrogen, batteries and fuel cells over the next three years.





Addressing the company's annual shareholder meeting, he said Reliance will set up 100 GW of solar power generating capacity.





"We plan to build four Giga Factories to manufacture and integrate all critical components of new energy ecosystem – solar photovoltaic module factory, energy storage battery factory, electrolyser factory, fuel cell factory," Ambani said.





These four factories will involve an investment of Rs 60,000 crore.





"We will invest an additional Rs 15,000 crore in the value chain, partnerships and future technologies, including upstream and downstream industries.





"Thus, our overall investment in the new energy business will be Rs 75,000 crore in 3 years," he said.





Last year, he had announced a 15-year commitment to become net carbon zero by 2035.





"The age of fossil fuels, which powered economic growth globally for nearly three centuries, cannot continue much longer," he said.





"In 2016, we launched Jio with the aim of bridging the Digital Divide in India.





"Now, in 2021, we are launching our new energy business with the aim of bridging the green energy divide in India and globally."





—PTI

