The wait is over, IKEA launches shopping app in India

New Delhi: In the current situation, a home is a playground, an office, a school, etc. The needs of a home have changed for many people in the current situation.

It is wearing multiple roles and to fulfil these requirements with the right home furnishing accessories.

IKEA, a multichannel Swedish home furnishing retailer announced the launch of IKEA application on iOS and Android.

The new app offers 7,000 well-designed, affordable, good quality, functional and sustainable home furnishing products, along with ideas and inspiration for every home.

Customers from Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Baroda will now be able to search, find and buy their favourite products with a simple click on their phone.

IKEA app features include product recommendations, ratings, and reviews, along with easier searching and browsing experience.

User's feed will be personalized with images and products based on their interests and purchases. Customers will be able to browse offers on the app along with special discounts for IKEA Family members.

The app also allows the customer to add the products to their shopping list even while physically browsing through the products in the store.

Customers can also find a built-in barcode scanner which will help them learn more details about the products including materials and dimensions.

Kavitha Rao, Country Commercial Manager, IKEA India said, "We are very excited to announce the launch of IKEA app for the many people in India. From bedrooms and kitchens to other home décor requirements, customers will be able to search, explore and fulfil their home furnishing requirements at their convenience.

Health and safety are a top priority for us, and hence, the launch of IKEA app is another touch point to make home furnishing accessible to the many people and ensure customers can shop safely from their homes.

We are now one step closer to making every day better with our on-the-go e-commerce service."

With a measure taken for safe click and delivery to doorsteps, customers can now be able to avail Click and Collect service while shopping on the app for safe and contactless shopping from stores in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

IKEA aims to continue focus on building stronger digital capacities and expand to more cities to meet 100 million people in the coming years.

--IANS

