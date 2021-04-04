Personal data of over 50 cr users leaked from 2019; issue fixed: Facebook

New Delhi: Hours after reports of alleged data leaks of 53 crores Facebook users started doing rounds on social media, the social networking site clarified that it was old data from 2019, and the issue has been fixed since them.

"This is old data that was previously reported in 2019. We found and fixed this issue in August 2019," said a Facebook spokesperson.

Notably, data of more than 53 crores Facebook users, including Indian users, were leaked in 2019, including email addresses and phone numbers. The data was allegedly uploaded on an online hackers forum on Saturday. (ANI)

—IANS