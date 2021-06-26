DRDO successfully test fires Enhanced Range 122mm Caliber Rocket

New Delhi (The Hawk): Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test fired enhanced range versions of indigenously developed 122mm Caliber Rocket from a Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) on June 25, 2021 at Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. Four enhanced range version of 122mm rockets were test fired with full instrumentation and they met the complete mission objectives. These rockets have been developed for Army applications and can destroy targets up to 40 km.





All the flight articles were tracked by Range instruments, including Telemetry, Radar and Electro Optical Tracking System deployed by ITR and Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE).





The rocket systems have been developed jointly by Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) with manufacturing support from M/s Economic Explosives Limited, Nagpur. This enhanced rocket system would replace the existing 122mm Grad rockets.





Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO and the Industry on the successful launch of 122mm Caliber Rocket. Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy commended the efforts of the teams involved in successful trials.



