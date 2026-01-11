WTT Feeder Series

The Hawk·Jan 11, 2026, 04:29 PM

WTT Feeder Series 2026: Manush Shah, Ryu Hanna win men’s and women’s singles titles (Ld)

The Hawk·Jan 11, 2026, 10:50 AM

WTT Feeder Series: Payas Jain wins mixed doubles title with Syndrela Das, enters men’s singles final

The Hawk·Jan 09, 2026, 03:54 PM

WTT Feeder Series 2026: Hansini Mathan and Sanil Shetty upset seeded opponents to advance

The Hawk·Jan 07, 2026, 05:49 PM

WTT Feeder Series: Sarthak-Hardee upset third seeds Snehit-Sayali; Anusha beats Nitya in women's singles (Ld)

The Hawk·Jan 07, 2026, 12:59 PM

WTT Feeder Series 2026: Sarthak-Hardee upset third seeds Snehit-Sayali in mixed doubles qualifying round