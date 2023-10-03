World Bank
Oct 03, 2023, 07:10 AM
World Bank maintains India's 2023-24 GDP growth at 6.3 pc
Aug 28, 2023, 04:45 AM
Aerocity eyes tourists, business travellers turfed out of city hotels because of G20 Summit
Aug 11, 2023, 06:02 PM
World Bank mulling local currency lending in countries like India: Official
Jul 03, 2023, 08:25 PM
India doubles its share of global commercial services exports between 2005 and 2022: World Bank & WTO report
Jun 29, 2023, 04:58 PM
World Bank approves USD 700 million for crisis-hit Sri Lanka
Jun 28, 2023, 03:24 PM
World Bank Approves Loan Of $200 Million To Himachal For Power Reforms
Jun 19, 2023, 10:44 AM
World Bank Report On Taliban Rule In Afghanistan: Regime Change Affected Economy, Welfare Of Afghan People
Jun 11, 2023, 10:29 AM
Women participation in public sector has come down from 30% to 24%: K'taka CM attacks BJP
Jun 07, 2023, 11:11 AM
US: Kamala Harris Meets World Bank Chief Ajay Banga
May 12, 2023, 11:56 PM
Learning Management System And Language Labs Will Transform Agricultural Education In India
May 12, 2023, 04:26 AM
Learning Management System and Language Labs will transform agricultural education in India
May 03, 2023, 07:07 PM
Ajay Banga becomes first Indian-American to head World Bank
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Pakistan struggles to secure loans from global lenders
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Sitharaman seeks multilateral coordination to tackle debt vulnerabilities
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
World Bank to assist Nagaland's scientific farming
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Pakistan Floods: World Bank To Provide USD 323 Billion To Farmers In Flood-Hit Areas Of Sindh