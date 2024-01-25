Women's Reservation Bill
Jan 25, 2024, 04:09 PM
'In India, Democratic System Is Much Older Than The Concept Of Western Democracy': Smt. Droupadi Murmu In Her Presidential Address
Oct 07, 2023, 02:30 PM
Amit Shah Chairs The 24th Meeting Of Central Zonal Council In Narendra Nagar, Uttarakhand
Sep 28, 2023, 09:27 PM
RS Chairman Dhankhar signs women's reservation bill; to be placed before president for her assent
Sep 26, 2023, 01:15 PM
Cong, allies wholeheartedly supported women's quota bill: Sharad Pawar; says PM was not briefed correctly
Sep 26, 2023, 08:53 AM
Telangana Governor’s action shows BJP is anti-BC party: Kavitha
Sep 25, 2023, 11:31 AM
Congress party like 'rusted iron' which promoted corruption, poverty and appeasement politics: PM Modi
Sep 23, 2023, 05:34 PM
PM Modi gives credit to women for passage of women's reservation bill in Parliament
Sep 23, 2023, 11:23 AM
Must be proud of bipartisan efforts that went into passing women’s reservation bill, says CJI
Sep 21, 2023, 09:46 PM
Defining moment in nation's democratic journey: PM after women's reservation bill passed
Sep 21, 2023, 03:20 PM
U'khand Govt's Drive Against 'Religious' Encroachments To Continue, Says Dhami
Sep 20, 2023, 10:54 PM
Delighted at passage of women's reservation bill in Lok Sabha: PM Modi
Sep 20, 2023, 12:51 PM
Cong dubs reservation bill as election 'jumla', huge betrayal of women's hopes
Sep 05, 2023, 05:23 AM
KCR's daughter appeals to all parties to pass Women's quota Bill