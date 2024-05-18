WFI
May 18, 2024, 02:52 PM
Kaiserganj Constituency: Will The Younger 'Bhushan' Be Able To Hold Father's Dominance Against SP, BSP Challenge?
Jul 19, 2023, 06:20 PM
Decision to exempt Bajrang and Vinesh from trials is unfortunate, will hurt wrestling in country: Brij Bhushan
Jul 04, 2023, 03:16 PM
Delhi Court Seeks Minor’s Response On Cancellation Report Of POCSO Case Against WFI Chief
Jun 11, 2023, 03:58 PM
Wrestling Mess: ‘Jagbir Singh Is A Corrupt Man’, Ex-SAI Coach Ajit Singh Calls The Referee A ‘Liar’
Jun 07, 2023, 11:35 PM
Make Woman WFI Chief, Scrap FIRs Against Us: Wrestlers To Anurag Thakur
Jun 06, 2023, 10:04 AM
Statements of WFI chief's aides, workers recorded; minor records fresh version
Jun 05, 2023, 08:49 PM
Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh assert won't take 10 secs to leave their jobs; claim agitation will go on
Jun 03, 2023, 12:40 AM
'Arrest WFI Chief By June 9 Or...' Farmer Leader Tikait
Jun 03, 2023, 12:30 AM
Justice Will Be Done To Wrestlers, Police To Soon File Charge Sheet, Says Anurag Thakur
Jun 02, 2023, 02:52 PM
Minor Wrestler Sexually Harassed Multiple Times By WFI Chief, Claims FIR
Jun 02, 2023, 01:48 PM
Arrest WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by June 9: Haryana 'mahapanchayat'
Jun 01, 2023, 10:10 PM
Security Tightened At Delhi Borders Following SKM’s Nationwide Protest Call
Jun 01, 2023, 06:10 PM
Confident that protesting wrestlers will get justice: Maneka Gandhi
Jun 01, 2023, 01:42 PM
'Will Hang Myself If Proven Guilty...Still Stand By My Statement': Former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh
May 31, 2023, 02:19 PM
'I Will Hang Myself If Proven Guilty,' WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Amid Wrestlers' Protest
May 30, 2023, 06:14 PM
Ayodhya seers to hold rally in support of WFI chief