Vinay Kwatra
J
·
Feb 17, 2024, 07:33 am
French journalist says Modi government forced her to leave India
Business
J
·
Jan 26, 2024, 01:01 pm
Modi-Macron meet: Tata and France's Airbus to manufacture helicopters together
J
·
Aug 23, 2023, 07:06 am
India has "open mind" for expansion of BRICS: Foreign Secretary Kwatra
J
·
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Wouldn't prejudge anything: FS Kwatra on G20 foreign ministers communique possibilities
