Uttarakhand High Court
J·May 25, 2024, 04:03 pm
Uttarakhand HC Stays Rs 2.42 Crore Recovery Notice Issued To Main Accused In Haldwani Banbhulpura Violence
J·Feb 19, 2024, 03:48 pm
Uttarakhand HC's Justice Manoj Tiwari Recuses Self From Hearing IFS Officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi's Case
J·Feb 04, 2024, 02:55 pm
Justice Ritu Bahri Becomes First Woman Chief Justice Of Uttarakhand
J·Dec 09, 2023, 03:27 pm
Uttarakhand HC Seeks Govt's Reply On Pendency Of Cases Against MPs, MLAs
J·Nov 17, 2023, 03:03 pm
SC Refuses To Interfere With Uttarakhand HC Order Directing CBI Probe Into Award Of Parking Contract
J·Oct 06, 2023, 03:11 pm
U'khand HC Hears PIL Challenging Teachers' Appointment On Basis Of Fake Documents
J·Oct 06, 2023, 03:04 pm
Uttarakhand HC Issues Notice To Garhwal University Over Admission Process
J·Sep 19, 2023, 10:56 pm
Uttarakhand HC Takes Cognisance Of Virat Kohli’s Video On Lack Of Playgrounds; Seeks State, Centre Reply
J·Sep 07, 2023, 08:22 pm
High Court Asks State Govt To Prepare Master Plan, Tourism Development Plan For Doon Valley
J·Sep 06, 2023, 02:48 pm
HC Orders CBI Probe Into Illegal Constructions, Felling Of Trees In Corbett
J·Aug 17, 2023, 05:38 am
U'khand HC steps in to check cruelty to horses, mules on Chardham route; orders blacklisting of violaters
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
'Thousands Can't Be Uprooted Overnight,' SC Stays Eviction Order In U'khand's Haldwani
