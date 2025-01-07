USGS earthquake report

Home
India
World
Middle East
America
Southeast Asia
South Asia
Far East
Europe
Africa
Recent posts
Since beginning of Kursk operation, enemy lost over 38,000 troops: Zelenskyy
Earthquake in Xizang: 53 Killed, 62 Injured in Tibet Autonomous Region Quake
Sullivan, Doval emphasise joint efforts in technology development for global challenges
National Sheriffs' Association Endorses Kash Patel for FBI Director, Calls for Swift Senate Confirmation
US Reports First Human Death from Bird Flu in Louisiana: Health Officials Confirm
Sports
Badminton
Football
Cricket
Athletics
Tennis
Hockey
Recent posts
Sunil Gavaskar Criticizes Virat Kohli for 'Simply Not Cricket' Shoulder Bump with Sam Konstas
Ruben Amorim Calls for Consistency After Manchester United’s Resilient 2-2 Draw Against Liverpool at Anfield
Rashid Khan's Record-Breaking 7-Wicket Haul Secures Afghanistan Test Series Win Over Zimbabwe
International women's wrestling camp to be held in IIS
Manchester United Manager Ruben Amorim Hints at Potential Exit for Joshua Zirkzee in January Transfer Window
Economy & Business
Property
Banking
Business
Market
Energy
Recent posts
India's metal & mining industry is a bright spot when global market is struggling with stagnant commodity volumes
India's Automobile Sales Surge 9.1% in 2024 Amid Growth Across Key Segments
Nifty, Sensex Open Marginally Higher After Monday's Steep Fall; Market Outlook Remains Uncertain
Reliance Consumer Products Launches RasKik Gluco Energy: Affordable Rehydration with Real Lemon Juice
Bloodbath in Indian markets amid fears of HMPV in India, Sensex, Nifty down by over 1.5 pc
Showbiz
Web Series
Hollywood
Bollywood
Tollywood
Music
Television
Recent posts
Allu Arjun Visits Hospital to Support Injured Child Post Sandhya Theatre Tragedy
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Finalize Amicable Divorce Settlement After Two-Year Marriage
Ajay Devgn Praises Nephew Aaman Devgan at 'Azaad' Trailer Launch: A Historic Pre-Independence Saga
Kajal Aggarwal Stuns as Parvati Devi in Vishnu Manchu's Mythological Fantasy Kannappa
Did Zendaya, Tom Holland get engaged?
USGS earthquake report
T
The Hawk
·
Jan 07, 2025, 04:14 AM
7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Nepal; Series of Quakes Reported in Tibet's Xizang Region