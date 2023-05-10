Umesh Pal murder case
J·May 10, 2023, 12:40 am
Atiq's Widow Shaista Now Officially A 'Mafia' In UP
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Atiq's Letter In Sealed Envelope Being Sent To CJI, UP CM, Says His Lawyer
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Prayagraj Police Doubles Reward On Atiq Ahmad's Wife
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Atiq Ahmed's Brother-In-Law Held For Funding Shooters
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Umesh Pal Murder Case: Remaining Suspects Will Be Nabbed, Punished: K P Maurya
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmed petitions SC for life
