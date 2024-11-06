logo

Trump wins Pennsylvania

The HawkT
The Hawk·Nov 06, 2024, 09:02 AM

PM Modi congratulates Donald Trump on "historic election victory" in US Presidential elections

America
The HawkT
The Hawk·Nov 06, 2024, 08:59 AM

Trump clinches Pennsylvania, Fox News projects him as next US president