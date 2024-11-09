Home
India
World
Middle East
America
Southeast Asia
South Asia
Far East
Europe
Africa
Recent posts
WHO Chief warns of imminent famine in Gaza, calls to scale up efforts
Maryland, California election offices received bomb threats, officials say
Russia's gold reserves hit historic high
Mastung Bomb Blast: Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch offers condolence to victim's families
Donald Trump wins Nevada, flipping a battleground state
Sports
Badminton
Football
Cricket
Athletics
Tennis
Hockey
Recent posts
1st T20I: South Africa win toss, opt to field against India
Korean Masters: Kiran George marches into men's singles semifinals
CWI bans Alzarri Joseph for 2 matches after his on-field spat with ODI skipper Shai Hope
Hockey India begins celebration of 100 years of Indian Hockey
KL Rahul's "craziee" birthday post for his wife Athiya Shetty leaves fans in splits
Economy & Business
Property
Banking
Business
Market
Energy
Recent posts
India's forex reserves decline for fifth week, possibly due to RBI selling
Tata Motors' consolidated profits fell 11% to Rs 3343 crores in July-September
Sensex, Nifty end this week lower; sustained FII outflows a concern
Despite substantive outflows, FII investment in India still holds at USD 18.24 bn: SBI Report
Indian stock market opens in red amid global tensions, continued FII outflows
Showbiz
Web Series
Hollywood
Bollywood
Tollywood
Music
Television
Recent posts
We tried to avoid the clash but...: Rohit Shetty on 'Singham Again' vs 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'
Coming up with 'Golmaal' next... will take break from cop universe, confirms Rohit Shetty
Lady Superstar gives rare glimpse of her journey, life in Netflix's 'Nayanthara Beyond the Fairy Tale'
Candyman star Tony Todd passes away at 69
Ice Age 6 in the works with Ray Romano, Queen Latifah returning
TMC statement on RG Kar
West Bengal
T
The Hawk
·
Nov 09, 2024, 01:50 PM
Bengal: Junior doctors hold protest march over RG Kar rape and murder case