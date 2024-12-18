Home
India
World
Middle East
America
Southeast Asia
South Asia
Far East
Europe
Africa
Recent posts
China Ready to Strengthen Trust and Restore India Relations: Ambassador Xu Feihong
98 Enforced Disappearances and 12 Extrajudicial Killings in Balochistan Reported in November 2024
French President Macron and WHO Chief Inaugurate WHO Academy in Lyon to Revolutionize Global Health Training
Pentagon Dismisses Security Threats Amid Recent Drone Sightings in New Jersey
Luigi Mangione Indicted for UnitedHealthcare CEO's Murder in Manhattan, Faces Terrorism Charges
Sports
Badminton
Football
Cricket
Athletics
Tennis
Hockey
Recent posts
Ravichandran Ashwin's Legacy: Rajiv Shukla, Lalchand Rajput & Arvind Kejriwal Applaud Test Cricket Legend
India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Pays Tribute to Ravichandran Ashwin's Illustrious Career
Ravichandran Ashwin Announces Retirement: A Glorious Era of Indian Cricket Ends
Bumrah Surpasses Kapil Dev, Makes History on Day 5 of Brisbane Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy Highlights
Aamer Sohail Hails T10 Cricket for Spotlighting Lesser-Known Stars in Lanka T10 Super League
Economy & Business
Property
Banking
Business
Market
Energy
Recent posts
IBC Data Insights Key to Resolving Complex Cases: RBI Dy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao
Maruti Suzuki Partners with Bihar Government to Automate 5 Driving Test Tracks for Road Safety
India to Boost Energy Storage Capacity to 60 GW by FY32, Says SBI Report
HNIs Control 48% of Global Wealth, Set to Rise to 55%: Report
Ambuja Cement Merges with Sanghi Industries & Penna Cement: A Game-Changer for Industry Leadership
Showbiz
Web Series
Hollywood
Bollywood
Tollywood
Music
Television
Recent posts
Celine Dion Honors Late Husband Rene Angelil on Their 30th Wedding Anniversary
Utkarsh Sharma Attends Mahakaleshwar Temple’s Bhasma Aarti Ahead of ‘Vanvaas’ Release
Oscars 2025 Shortlists Announced: Wicked, Emilia Perez Lead in Key Categories
Oscars 2025: Guneet Monga's 'Anuja' Shines as India's Hope After 'Laapataa Ladies' Exit
Northern Exposure’ Star Diane Delano Passes Away at 67 After Brief Illness
Telangana tourism development
Telangana
T
The Hawk
·
Dec 18, 2024, 07:26 AM
Telangana: BRS Protests Demanding Welfare Board and Rs 12,000 Support for Auto Drivers