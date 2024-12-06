Home
India
World
Middle East
America
Southeast Asia
South Asia
Far East
Europe
Africa
Recent posts
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes California
President Putin applauds PM Modi's India First policy and Make in India initiative
US President elect Trump nominates Jared Isaacman as NASA administrator
Putin lauds India's leadership in providing stable conditions for SMEs through Make in India
Pak Imran Khan's party to continue protests no talks with govt declares Barrister Saif
Sports
Badminton
Football
Cricket
Athletics
Tennis
Hockey
Recent posts
Lot of talent Rohit Sharma lauds youngsters Harshit Nitish ahead of Adelaide Test
Baroda slams highest total in history of T20s during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash against Sikkim
KL Rahul should open with Yashasvi Jaiswal in Adelaide Irfan Pathan
Boland to replace injured Hazlewood Australia name Playing XI for Adelaide Test
1st ODI India Women win toss opt to bat against Australia in Brisbane
Economy & Business
Property
Banking
Business
Market
Energy
Recent posts
Apple's next iPad Pro to feature M5 Chip launch expected in late 2025
RBI may go for CRR cut instead of repo rate reduction in monetary policy Expert
Bharti Airtel extends multi year 4G and 5G network extension deal to Ericsson for India operations
Honda launches 3rd Gen Amaze to compete with new Maruti Dzire Hyundai Aura Tata Tiago
SEBI investigating role of merchant banker of cancelled Trafiksol ITS Technologies IPO
Showbiz
Web Series
Hollywood
Bollywood
Tollywood
Music
Television
Recent posts
The story of Vanvaas is the story of every home says Nana Patekar
Alia Bhatt's action thriller Jigra set for OTT release on December 6
John Cena Eric Andre team up for new comedy Little Brother
Kareena Kapoor Khan Kajol and others wishes Manish Malhotra on his 58th birthday
Bob Dylan confident Timothee Chalamet will nail his role in upcoming biopic
Telangana Minister Ponguleti Reddy
Telangana
T
The Hawk
·
Dec 06, 2024, 05:15 AM
Telangana Minister Ponguleti Reddy offers prayers with family at Tirupati temple on last day of Karthika Brahmotsavams