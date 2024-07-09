T20 World Cup 2024
J·Jul 09, 2024, 03:09 pm
Gautam Gambhir becomes new head coach of Indian men's cricket team
J·Jul 09, 2024, 11:34 am
Jasprit Bumrah beats Rohit Sharma to claim ICC Men's Player of the Month for June
J·Jul 04, 2024, 12:26 pm
Gloomy November 19 to jubilant July 4: Journey of Team India's two meetings with PM Modi
J·Jul 04, 2024, 06:22 am
Rohit Sharma-led Team India reach PM Modi's residence after T20 WC triumph
J·Jul 04, 2024, 05:50 am
Rohit Sharma dances to tunes of 'dhol', celebrates India's T20 WC win in style! Watch
J·Jul 03, 2024, 09:20 am
Hardik Pandya crowned top T20I all-rounder after T20 World Cup final heroics
J·Jul 01, 2024, 07:33 am
Captaincy will be decided by the selectors: Jay Shah on Team India's next T20I skipper
J·Jun 29, 2024, 02:15 pm
"I believe South Africa's time has come...": AB de Villiers ahead of T20WC final against India
J·Jun 27, 2024, 02:23 pm
T20 WC: India's semi-final clash against defending champions England delayed due to rain
J·Jun 27, 2024, 08:16 am
South Africa banish semifinal jinx with 9-wicket win over Afghanistan to enter final
J·Jun 25, 2024, 08:35 am
"Badla pura...": Varun Dhawan celebrates India's win over Australia in T20 WC
J·Jun 14, 2024, 12:43 pm
Pant loves Virat if he bats at no 3, hope India bring T20 WC back: Sreesanth
J·Jun 12, 2024, 02:32 pm
T20 WC: India skipper Rohit Sharma wins toss, elects to field against USA; Monank Patel misses out
J·Jun 09, 2024, 02:33 pm
T20 WC: Toss for India-Pakistan clash in New York delayed due to rain
J·Jun 09, 2024, 01:49 pm
"Would like him to get place in playing 11": Yashasvi Jaiswal's coach ahead of Ind-Pak clash
J·Jun 09, 2024, 12:41 pm
Team that keeps the emotion back will win: Yuvraj Singh on India vs Pakistan clash
