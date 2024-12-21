logo

state finances India

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Dec 21, 2024, 07:27 AM

RBI Report: Delhi, Punjab, Kerala, Puducherry Prioritize Populist Schemes Over Infrastructure Investments

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Dec 21, 2024, 05:33 AM

RBI Highlights Financial Strain of DISCOMs on State Finances: Urgent Reforms Needed