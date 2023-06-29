Sri Lanka crisis
J·Jun 29, 2023, 04:58 pm
World Bank approves USD 700 million for crisis-hit Sri Lanka
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
'IMF planning to send in-person mission to crisis-hit Sri Lanka'
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Sri Lanka appeals farmers to plant more rice as food shortage looms
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Sri Lanka starts nationwide raid on those hoarding fuel
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka lifts state of emergency
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Lanka decreases limit of foreign currency people can hold to $10,000
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Ranil proposes selling off flag carrier
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Cooking gas shortage deepens in Lanka, army called to control angry crowd
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Lawyer moves court for arrest of ex-Lankan PM for attack on protesters
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Prez Gotabaya mum on resignation, to consider curbing his powers
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Madras HC orders notice on plea to quash GO proposing to send rice to Lanka
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.