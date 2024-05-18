Sports Update
J·May 18, 2024, 05:49 am
MI skipper Hardik Pandya fined for maintaining slow over-rate, to miss first game of IPL 2025 season
J·Feb 12, 2024, 07:07 am
We played rash shots, couldn't execute plans: U-19 skipper Saharan after final loss
J·Feb 04, 2024, 12:07 pm
India Sets Target of 399 as England Aims for Victory in Second Test
J·Jan 25, 2024, 12:04 pm
After knocking England out for 246: India 119/1
J·Jan 14, 2024, 12:05 pm
New Zealand Secures 2-0 Lead in T20 Series with a 21-Run Victory Over Pakistan
J·Dec 27, 2023, 02:33 pm
IND v SA: Dean Elgar’s strong century puts South Africa in commanding position
J·Oct 06, 2023, 04:28 am
Big blow for India ahead of World Cup opener as Shubman Gill down with dengue fever: Sources
