SPIC
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Craft Workshops Commence Under SPIC MACAY
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Rajasthani Folk Held Under The Aegis Of SPIC MACAY
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
SPIC MACAY Holds Carnatic Flute Performance In Doon
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
SPIC MACAY's Founder Kiran Seth To Visit Dehradun During All India Cycle Yatra
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
SPIC MACAY Presents Rudra Veena Recital By Bahauddin Dagar
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
SPIC MACAY Holds Mohiniyattam Dance By Deepti Omchery Bhalla
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
SPIC MACAY Holds Sarangi Performance By Ustad Kamal Sabri
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.