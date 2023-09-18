Special Session
Sep 18, 2023, 06:09 PM
Union Cabinet meets amid buzz over important legislative proposals
Sep 18, 2023, 06:54 AM
Possibility of LS poll announcement in special session: Sanjay Singh
Sep 18, 2023, 06:46 AM
Oppn meets at Kharge's chamber, discusses strategy for Parliament's special session
Sep 18, 2023, 05:52 AM
Parliament special session begins today: Discussion on 75 yrs of Parliamentary journey on day 1
Sep 17, 2023, 07:58 AM
Cong demands passage of Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament's special session
Sep 16, 2023, 02:35 PM
TDP to raise issue of Chandrababu Naidu's arrest in Parliament
Sep 16, 2023, 09:38 AM
Focus on Parliament's history a ploy to revive Emergency memories
Sep 16, 2023, 09:35 AM
TMC grapples with unclear agenda, Mamata's absence, JPC on Adani
Sep 16, 2023, 09:03 AM
RJD and JD-U to counter BJP with 'real issues' including price spiral & joblessness
Sep 16, 2023, 09:00 AM
Like its INDIA allies, JMM too suspects govt has a 'hidden agenda'
Sep 15, 2023, 05:53 AM
Systemic attack on democracy by stifling institutions: Kharge
Sep 14, 2023, 06:44 AM
BJP issues whip to MPs for presence in House during special Parliament session
Sep 13, 2023, 01:20 PM
No one knows agenda of Parliament's special session, barring one man: Cong
Sep 12, 2023, 12:57 PM
With lotus printed shirt and khaki trouser, Parliament staff to don new uniform
Sep 05, 2023, 01:03 PM
Congress Parliamentary Group meets to discuss issues for parliament’s special session at Sonia’s residence
Sep 04, 2023, 05:19 AM
Maratha stir continues, Congress wants Special Legislature Session for quotas