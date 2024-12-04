Home
India
World
Middle East
America
Southeast Asia
South Asia
Far East
Europe
Africa
Recent posts
Namibia elects Vice President Nandi Ndaitwah as country's first female President
US welcomes South Korean President Yoon's decision to lift martial law
US imposes new export controls on China targeting semiconductor technology
Pakistan Baloch Human Rights Group condemns abduction of young individuals by security forces
No relief for spiritual leader Chinmoy Das Bangladesh court sets January 2 as next date of hearing
Sports
Badminton
Football
Cricket
Athletics
Tennis
Hockey
Recent posts
Taijul Islam guides Bangladesh to historic 101-run win over West Indies in 2nd Test
India book final ticket with 3-1 victory against Malaysia in Men's Junior Asia Cup
Race to WTC final intensifies as New Zealand England docked three points each for slow over rate
I think it suits me Head on playing with pink ball at Adelaide Oval
Jarmanpreet Singh hails Hockey India League return
Economy & Business
Property
Banking
Business
Market
Energy
Recent posts
Cement prices at 5 year low though no significant price hike likely in the near term: Report
India's real estate sector poised for sustained growth for next 3 5 years UBS report
Aluminium Association of India seeks stronger trade protection through import duties
TVS Motors registers robust growth in 2 wheeler sales Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto witness declines in Nov
Maruti Suzuki Tata Motors and M&M post PV sales growth YoY in November 2024 Hyundai records decline
Showbiz
Web Series
Hollywood
Bollywood
Tollywood
Music
Television
Recent posts
Kate Winslet opens up about body shaming experience after Titanic success
Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in epic film The Pride Of Bharat
Aamir Khan Emily Blunt to be honoured at Red Sea Film Festival Ranbir Kapoor amongst notable speakers
Check out trailer of Nana Patekar's Vanvaas
Rohit Saraf Prajakta Koli return for season 3 of Mismatched trailer unveiled
South Korea martial law
America
T
The Hawk
·
Dec 04, 2024, 04:01 AM
US welcomes South Korean President Yoon's decision to lift martial law