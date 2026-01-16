Somnath Swabhiman Parv

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 16, 2026, 12:37 PM

Somnath visit by PM Modi marks grand cultural and spiritual milestone: Gujarat Minister

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 11, 2026, 11:00 AM

Somnath Mandir not just pilgrimage centre but identity of India's history and civilisational journey

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 11, 2026, 06:01 AM

Somnath Swabhiman Parv: PM Modi offers prayers at Somnath Temple

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 10, 2026, 05:37 PM

Somnath Swabhiman Parv: PM Modi visits Somnath temple, says feeling blessed

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 09, 2026, 11:53 AM

'Mini Kumbh Mela': Over 500 holy men take part in ‘Damru Rally’ in Somnath

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 09, 2026, 11:25 AM

Somnath Swabhiman Parv: Over 1,000 sanitation workers carry out large-scale cleanliness drive

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 08, 2026, 12:13 PM

Somnath Swabhiman Parv: Gujarat Dy CM Sanghavi says 'Structures can fall, faith cannot'

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 08, 2026, 11:48 AM

Somnath Swabhiman Parv: Gujarat Dy CM Sanghvi says 'Structures can fall, faith cannot'

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 08, 2026, 11:23 AM

Swabhiman Parv: Thousands of devotees travel by special trains to Somnath

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 08, 2026, 10:53 AM

Somnath Swabhiman Parv: Shaurya Yatra to see participation of 108 horsemen in traditional attire 

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 08, 2026, 07:18 AM

Somnath Swabhiman Parv: A throwback to golden jubilee celebrations in 2001 

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 08, 2026, 04:26 AM

Somnath Swabhiman Parv remembers those who never compromised with their principles, ethos, says PM Modi

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 05, 2026, 07:18 AM

Somnath Temple to host year-long Swabhiman Parv; PM Modi to attend Jan 11 events