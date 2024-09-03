Shivpal Yadav
J·Sep 03, 2024, 04:10 pm
'Chacha Was Pushed Aside By Bhatija After Extortion Collection': CM Yogi Attacks Akhilesh-Shivpal Yadav
J·Jul 30, 2024, 07:53 am
"Yogi ne Delhi ko gaccha diya hai...": SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on CM Yogi's remarks
J·Jun 06, 2023, 02:52 pm
BJP Is Scared Of SP: Shivpal Yadav
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Shivpal Yadav made general secretary in new SP national executive
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Shivpal Yadav is compared to a pendulum: Yogi
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
In Mainpuri, Akhilesh touches Shivpal's feet
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
SP MLAs In UP Cross Vote In Presidential Poll
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Azam Khan, Shivpal skip SP MLAs meet
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.