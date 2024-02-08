Shaktikanta Das
J·Feb 08, 2024, 05:46 am
RBI pegs India's 2024-25 real GDP growth at 7%
J·Oct 06, 2023, 09:32 am
Rs 12,000 cr remain in circulation, RBI says day ahead of Rs 2000 note exchange deadline
J·Sep 06, 2023, 04:18 pm
RBI Governor urges fintech players to set up self regulatory organisation
J·Sep 04, 2023, 08:31 pm
Faster, inclusive payment services to deliver widespread benefits: Das
J·Jun 09, 2023, 12:15 am
Half Of Rs 2,000 Notes In Circulation Back In System: RBI Governor
J·May 29, 2023, 03:18 pm
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Flags Governance Gaps In Certain Banks
J·May 22, 2023, 06:24 pm
RBI Governor asks public sector banks to strengthen governance
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Sitharaman calls for debt restructuring to address global crisis
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Microsoft Founder Bill Gates Meets RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
RBI increases the repo rate by 35 bps
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Developments in Taiwan will not impact India: RBI Guv
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
RBI Guv bats for cut in state taxes on petrol, diesel
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Govt mindful of inflation situation, says RBI Guv Das
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
RBI to pay Rs 30,307 crore dividend to govt for FY22
