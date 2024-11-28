Shahid Kapoor new movie

Home
India
World
Middle East
America
Southeast Asia
South Asia
Far East
Europe
Africa
Recent posts
Pakistan Imran Khan's party condemns statesponsored violence at its rally
2010 incidents of attacks affecting 1705 minority families in Bangladesh
US Ambassador to India pays tributes to 26/11 martyrs
Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad to visit India to boost business ties
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leads rally into Islamabad for do or die protest
Sports
Badminton
Football
Cricket
Athletics
Tennis
Hockey
Recent posts
He could have a big series against Australia Rahul Dravid on Virat's Perth century
India register comprehensive 11-0 victory over Thailand in Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024
Australia include uncapped all rounder for second India Test at Adelaide
Bumrah retains number one Test bowler spot Jaiswal moves to number 2 in ICC Test Rankings
Can't wait for the season to begin KL Rahul on joining Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2025
Economy & Business
Property
Banking
Business
Market
Energy
Recent posts
Paytm users can now make international UPI payments in UAE Sri Lanka Singapore France Mauritius Bhutan and Nepal
Vedanta Aluminium and PwC India partner for biodiversity and carbon reduction in Odisha
SBI Funds Management Limited appoints Nand Kishore as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
By 2030 74% Indians will have subscriptions to 5G telecom services Ericsson report
Paytm launches UPI Lite auto top up for recurring daily payments under Rs 500 with no PIN
Showbiz
Web Series
Hollywood
Bollywood
Tollywood
Music
Television
Recent posts
Anil Kapoor shares rare glimpse of day with wife Sunita at Taj Mahal
Isqh Ajay Devgn celebrates 27 years of the romantic comedy with a special post for Kajol fans call them Bollywood ki no 1 jodi
Shahid Kapoor Deva will now hit theatres in January 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan nails airport style game in minimals on way back from Dubai event
Akshay Kumar Abhishek Bachchan pose with Housefull 5 cast as they cruise through final schedule
Shahid Kapoor new movie
Bollywood
T
The Hawk
·
Nov 28, 2024, 06:09 AM
Shahid Kapoor Deva will now hit theatres in January 2025