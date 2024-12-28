Home
India
World
Middle East
America
Southeast Asia
South Asia
Far East
Europe
Africa
Recent posts
IDF Arrests Over 240 Terrorists, Including Hamas Operatives, in Gaza Hospital Operation
Donald Trump Backs "Great" H-1B Visa Programme in Major Policy Shift
South Korea Plane Crash: Death Toll Rises to 62 Amid Suspected Bird Strike Incident
Three Killed, Five Injured in Balochistan Road Accident: A Tragic Collision in Washuk
Chinese Court Sentences Man to Death for Killing 35 in Zhuhai Crowd Attack
Sports
Badminton
Football
Cricket
Athletics
Tennis
Hockey
Recent posts
Emotional Milestone: Nitish Kumar's Maiden Test Century Lights Up MCG and Reddy Family's Hearts
Washington Sundar Highlights Bowlers’ Opportunity on Melbourne Wicket Amidst Boxing Day Test Drama
Washington Sundar Praises Resilience, Nitish Kumar Reddy's Century Keeps India in Contention
India's Youth Weightlifters Shine at Asian Championships, Eye 2026 Commonwealth Games Qualification
Stuart Clark Lauds Washington Sundar & Nitish Reddy's Heroics in Boxing Day Test Comeback
Economy & Business
Property
Banking
Business
Market
Energy
Recent posts
India's Electronics Sector Targets USD 500 Billion Output by 2030, Set to Create 12 Million Jobs by 2027
Paint Sector Operating Margins to Drop by 200 bps by FY26 Amid Rising Competition: CareEdge Report
JSW Energy Acquires 4,696 MW Renewable Energy Platform from O2 Power for ₹12,468 Crore
India's IPO Market Poised for Record Growth in 2025: Global Data Report
Manohar International Airport, Goa Wins "Best Domestic Airport" at Travel + Leisure Awards 2024
Showbiz
Web Series
Hollywood
Bollywood
Tollywood
Music
Television
Recent posts
Salman Khan Stuns as 'Sikandar' in Teaser; Fans Rave Over Pulsating Background Score
Iconic Filmmaker Charles Shyer, Known for 'Father of the Bride,' Passes Away at 83
Eminem Open to Collaborating with 50 Cent on a Joint Album: A Rap Icon Reunion
Tim Allen Teases "Clever" Plot Details for 'Toy Story 5' – Buzz Lightyear Returns in 2026
Suniel Shetty Pens Heartfelt Note for Son Ahan's Birthday; Ahan Joins 'Border 2' Legacy
Scott Boland bowling performance
Cricket
T
The Hawk
·
Dec 28, 2024, 04:47 AM
India Avoids Follow-On with Nitish-Washington Stand at Melbourne Test: Day 3 Highlights