Salaar Movie
J·Jan 07, 2024, 09:33 am
'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' to release in Japan
J·Dec 23, 2023, 12:07 pm
Prabhas' 'Salaar' registers record opening day figures of Rs 178.7 crore
J·Dec 18, 2023, 03:42 pm
Prabhas unveils 'release trailer' of 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire'
J·Dec 13, 2023, 10:21 am
Prashanth Neel: 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' is action driven emotional story of two friends
J·Dec 11, 2023, 09:47 am
Prithviraj Sukumaran completes dubbing for 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire'
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.