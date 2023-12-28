Home
India
Education & Literature
Showbiz
Bollywood
Hollywood
Web Series
Television
Music
Recent posts
Sports
Cricket
Football
Hockey
Tennis
Badminton
Athletics
Recent posts
OUR OFFICE
New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402
Send
Download Mobile App
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Salaar Ceasefire
J
·
Dec 28, 2023, 12:55 pm
Prabhas starrer 'Salaar' mints Rs 500 crore globally
Bollywood
J
·
Dec 26, 2023, 02:21 pm
'Dunki' adds Rs 256.40 crore to its global gross box office collection
J
·
Dec 23, 2023, 12:07 pm
Prabhas' 'Salaar' registers record opening day figures of Rs 178.7 crore
1
Join our newsletter 🎉
Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.
Select Category
Select...
Select Subcategory
Select...