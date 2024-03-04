Sakshi Malik
J·Mar 04, 2024, 12:37 PM
Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, WFI on Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers plea challenging circular to conduct selection trials
J·Feb 11, 2024, 09:37 AM
Sakshi Malik attacks Usha, Mary Kom for not supporting women wrestlers' stir against ex-WFI chief
J·Jan 03, 2024, 01:26 PM
After junior wrestlers' protest, ad-hoc panel announces organisation of U-15, U-20 Nationals
J·Dec 24, 2023, 10:18 AM
"Haven't received any letter yet": Sanjay Singh opens up on WFI suspension
J·Jun 10, 2023, 03:02 PM
We Are Facing Pressure To Compromise, Alleges Protesting Wrestler Sakshi Malik
J·Jun 07, 2023, 11:35 PM
Make Woman WFI Chief, Scrap FIRs Against Us: Wrestlers To Anurag Thakur
J·Jun 05, 2023, 08:49 PM
Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh assert won't take 10 secs to leave their jobs; claim agitation will go on
J·May 29, 2023, 12:28 AM
All Protesting Wrestlers Detained, Delhi Police Remove Tents At Jantar Mantar
J·May 10, 2023, 08:50 AM
Court seeks Delhi Police's status report on sexual harassment case against WFI chief
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
No FIR Filed Against WFI Prez Till Now: Sakshi Breaks Down
J·Jun 01, 2023, 08:26 PM
Why India's Female Athletes Struggle With Sexual Harassment?
